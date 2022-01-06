Captain Ron Birman, the officer who survived the deadly helicopter off the Haifa coast earlier this week, was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Captain Birman thanked the medical staff, his colleagues in the army and all the people of Israel who prayed for his recovery.

Birman has been hailed as a hero for returning to the sinking helicopter in an attempt to rescue the two pilots after he had extracted himself from the vehicle. He also called his superior officer to inform him of the accident.

Both pilots sadly perished in the crash.