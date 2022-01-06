Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a covid relief payment of $1,400 that federal prosecutors are ordering should be paid to victims of the 2013 attack, along with any other money in his prison account, according to a court filing from Wednesday.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Nathan R. Mendell asked the court to order the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to turn over all the funds held in the inmate trust account for the convicted bomber to the Clerk of the Court.

Tsarnaev’s account contained $3,885.06, including money that came from the government, the Office of Federal Defenders in New York and donations from private citizens.

He has currently paid only $2,202.03 of the over $101 million he owes in restitution to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Federal prosecutors are asking for the funds currently held in his prison account as a “as payment towards his outstanding criminal monetary penalties, including unpaid special assessment and restitution.”

Tsarnaev was sentenced to the death penalty after he was found guilty of placing pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston race on April 15, 2013.

He is currently being held at the United States Penitentiary Florence ADMAX penitentiary.

Tsarnaev received nearly $3,500 from 32 individuals, Boston 25 reported.

“Although not making payments to his victims, [Tsarnaev] has made payments to other third-parties,” federal prosecutors said in the court filling. “The largest payment the defendant made from his account was paid to his siblings for items such as ‘gifts,’ ‘support,’ and ‘books.’ These payments totaled $2,000.”

The filing continued: “In light of the defendant’s payment history and incarceration status, the United States requests that this court enter an order authorizing the BOP to turn over all funds, held in the defendant’s inmate trust account, including any funds subject to an administrative hold by BOP, to the clerk of court as payment toward the outstanding criminal monetary penalties imposed against the defendant.”

Prosecutors said that their order was “reasonable and appropriate” given that Tsarnaev was “prioritizing payments to his siblings over the victims of his crimes.”