A total of 10,644 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

The percent of tests coming back positive increased Monday to 5.51%, follow days of steady increases in the positivity rate.

The infection coefficient, marking the rate at which the pandemic is spreading in Israel, also increased, rising to 1.91, indicating that on average, each infected person spreads the virus to almost two other people before recovering.

The total number of hospitalized patients with COVID rose to 236 Tuesday morning, including 117 listed in serious condition, with 38 patients on respirators.

The number of known active cases of the virus in Israel now stands at 45,580.

Since the pandemic began early last year, a total of 8,247 COVID-related fatalities have been reported.