On Sunday, the Israeli Health Ministry authorized Lagevrio (Molnupiravir), an anti-viral medication, for the treatment of coronavirus. The drug is manufactured by the MSD pharmaceutical company which has already signed a deal with the Health Ministry with regard to supplying the drug to Israel; deliveries are expected to begin arriving in the next few days.

Molnupiravir was authorized by the FDA last week in an emergency use authorization.

The drug acts by creating errors in the genetic code of Covid-19 which prevents it from continuing to replicate. It is expected to be efficient at combating new variants of COVID, including the Omicron variant which is currently spreading exponentially in Israel and around the world.

Molnupiravir is aimed at those experiencing mild to moderate illness as a result of coronavirus infection and who also have at least one comorbidity that raises the risk of their condition deteriorating significantly to the point that they could require hospitalization. Health authorities plan to direct it primarily at those for whom existing treatments are not deemed suitable.

The drug is given in tablet form and will be given to outpatients over the age of 18, from the start of showing symptoms, for five consecutive days. A study has shown that the drug reduces the likelihood of hospital admission by around thirty percent among those infected with coronavirus, and that side effects are general mild and similar to those experienced by members of the placebo cohort.