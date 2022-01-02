The widow of a Meron tragedy victim hugs her baby boy and shares: "We are on the brink of collapse!"

Eight months ago the entire Jewish world cried together with her when her husband died in the terrible tragedy in Meron. Now, she's given birth to a baby boy, but she has absolutely nothing - not to raise the children, and needless to say nothing for herself. We can't pretend we didn't know…

Eight months ago, our hearts stopped beating. The awful news of the unfathomable tragedy that occurred in Meron got worse from minute to minute. An entire night we cast about in fright, between cries of pain and tears, between rumors and heart palpitations. In the morning, Am Yisrael counted its forty-five korbanos. Forty-five holy and pure souls who were plucked up on the holy night of La"G B'Omer, at the feet of the holy Tanna Rabi Shimon bar Yochai.

In that one harried night, the Goldberg family from Beitar Illit turned into orphans, for always. The hard-hitting news struck them mercilessly. The father of the family, its strong anchor, whose marvelous image accompanied each of its members at all times, was no longer. The chassid HaRav Elazar Mordechai Goldberg z"l was trampled that night in the pathway of death on Har Meron. V'ainenu, ki lekach oso HaElokim.

Eight long, tortuous months have passed since then. In the beginning, the tragedy still shook everyone up, but it's natural for people to forget past tragedies in the face of the new ones. And while for tens of thousands of people in Am Yisrael the "Meron tragedy" stuck with them as a painful memory, it's the everyday routine- searing and painful- of the orphaned, struggling Goldberg family. When the dominant father figure has disappeared- no one is left to support-also financially- and encourage the widow and young orphans.

To help the widow click here

Now, eight months after the terrible, shocking tragedy, a simcha visits the family- a baby boy was born to R' Elazar Mordechai- mazel tov. The widow gave birth to her fifth son. The orphaned baby will never know his father; he will only see a picture and hear about what a special, accomplished person he was. It seems that joy and sadness are mixed together: joy, at the birth of a baby. Sadness, that he us an orphan with no caring father to support him.

Try for a moment to imagine the life of this orphaned little boy who was born just now. For a moment, try to understand the mindset of the young widow who gazes at her tiny newborn son as her eyes fill with tears. He was born into a complicated world; he has no father; he has no one to lean on; he has no support. Nothing.

Now is our moment- our chance to make a difference. Everyone who was shocked by the Meron tragedy needs to open his heart and generously give for the sake of the orphans and young widow. Let's not miss this crucial moment. We can't ignore their immense lack. We need to help them continue to survive this difficult life- this is our moment to help, to assist this newborn, impoverished orphan- do this, and save lives!

To help the widow click here