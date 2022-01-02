Unknown individuals on Saturday night threw a grenade at the home of a senior Defense Ministry official who lives in Sderot. Footage from security cameras showed people passing by his home, followed immediately by a grenade being thrown.

The official’s small children were at home at the time of the explosion, and miraculously there were no injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which focuses on a suspicion of a conflict between neighbors.

Suspects have not yet been apprehended.

"The Israel Police a short time ago opened an investigation into an incident in the city of Sderot, after a grenade was apparently found in the yard of one of the homes," police said. "Police investigators are collecting evidence and findings in order identify the suspect in the act."