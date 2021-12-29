Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
One person was wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
The victim is a construction worker employed by a contractor for the construction of a new barrier between Israel and the Hamas-ruled enclave. He was lightly wounded in the attack, and was treated by paramedics on the scene before being evacuated to a hospital for treatment.
The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident.