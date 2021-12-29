John Earnest, the shooter in the deadly 2019 attack on the Chabad of Poway was sentenced by a San Diego federal judge Tuesday to a second life sentence in prison, plus 30 years, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

Earnest, 22, who killed a woman and injured three other people in the attack, pleaded guilty in parallel state and federal prosecutions. His charges were in connection with the April 27, 2019 shooting, as well as the arson of the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido about a month prior to the shooting.

Earnest was already sentenced earlier this year to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state’s case against him following his pleas to murder, attempted murder and arson counts, sparing him a potential death sentence.

He later pleaded guilty in the federal case to 113 federal counts related to hate crimes, civil rights and weapons violations.

US District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia opted to run Earnest’s federal life sentence consecutively with the state sentence, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Earnest entered Chabad of Poway in April 2019 and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye and wounding three others, including an 8-year-old girl and the synagogue’s rabbi.

Earnest told a 911 operator in the moments after the attack that he did it to “save white people from Jews.”

It has been revealed that Earnest did not have a valid hunting license, which is the only way someone under 21 who isn't in the military or law enforcement can legally buy a weapon under California state law.