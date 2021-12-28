The number of people hospitalized from the coronavirus in New York State rose 12% in one day as a result of the spread of the Omicron variant, the office of Governor Kathy Hochul reported.

The number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus rose 647 to 6,173, over 1,100 over whom were admitted recently.

More than 40,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in one day, constituting about 20% of all tests administered. 28,000 of the positive tests were in New York City.

The infection rate has increased by about ten times since the start of December.