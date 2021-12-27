Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset plenum during a '40-signatures' debate convened by the opposition.

"Bennett and Lapid's confused government of fraud is unable to do anything right. Bennett tried to escape this debate because he was afraid to hear criticism and accept the truth. He has no reason not to be here. According to Ministry of Health guidelines he can be here and according to Knesset regulations, he must be here. Let him stop whining and hear the truth," Netanyahu began.

He turned to the prime minister and said, "Bennett, the man and the myth, copied a booklet in which he promised to eliminate the coronavirus within four weeks. Today, six months after the formation of the worst government in the history of Israel, he sits there helplessly. He gives many tweets, recommendations, interpretations. A lot of sermons are being preached while during the war in Gaza he attacked the government - and zero decisions are made."

"Bennett is zigzagging on every crucial decision on the coronavirus issue. In this fraudulent government, even Bennett does not believe in Bennett. His education minister is a serial Covid denier. She deliberately sabotaged the vaccination campaign for children in schools. That's true, but I know one thing for sure: if such a serious allegation had been made against our government, there would have been a criminal investigation a long time ago. Bennett promised that by the end of December 50% of children 5-11 would be vaccinated. So far - less than ten percent. Bennett gets absolute zero in achievements," Netanyahu added.

He said: "We also fought the coronavirus and brought in grants and an economic safety net. We saved citizens from starvation and businesses from bankruptcy. What are you doing? Nothing."