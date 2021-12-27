Several Chinese trading web sites announced Monday that they will stop sending packages to the Palestinian Authority starting in early 2022.

According to the report by Channel 12 News, among the sites that will stop shipments to PA areas are Ali Express and even the popular clothing site SHEIN. Among the cities that will stop receiving shipments are Jericho, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, and Jenin.

The reason for the stopping of the shipments is the stubborn refusal of the Palestinian Authority Post Office to sort mail packages whose destination country is "Israel" and not "Palestine." Many PA residents are unaware of the policy and write 'Israel' as their country of residents.

As a result, many mail packages sent to addresses in cities in the Palestinian Authority under the destination state "Israel" do not reach their destinations and this causes a lot of damage to both the commercial sites and the customers.

According to sources involved in the matter, a solution that will be acceptable to both the Chinese sites and the PA Postal Authority may be found by the beginning of next week, and shipments to "Palestine" will not be canceled.