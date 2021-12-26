Twenty-three year old Qatari women's rights activist Noof al-Maadeed has been missing since she returned to her home country of Qatar from the UK in October.

One of her last tweets before disappearing read ‘Hi. Still not safe.’ She also told her followers: 'If I'm not online, I'm dead.;

Amid fears that she is being detained, or worse, killed, her friends and human rights groups have launched a social media campaign titled #Where is Noof?

i24NEWS spoke to Noof’s friend Sara about what is being done to find Noof, and what this means for other activists in Qatar.