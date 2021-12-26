The Gross family, who lost two of their daughters, the late Yael and Avigayil Gross, in the pesticide disaster in 2014, will receive NIS 3.5 million in compensation.

According to a report by journalist Lia Spilkin, the compensation will be paid by the clinic where the girls were examined after the pesticide poisoning but whose representative determined that it was a virus that would pass, and the exterminator.

In January 2014, Yael and Avigayil Gross, ages 2 and 4, died as a result of inhaling pesticides left in an apartment in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood of Jerusalem. Two other siblings aged 6 and 8 were seriously injured and the parents, in their thirties, were lightly to moderately injured.

In 2017, the Jerusalem District Court convicted exterminator Yosef Zvi Barko of two counts of manslaughter and four counts of grievous bodily harm, according to his confession. Barkan admitted to committing the offenses as part of a plea bargain agreement he signed. As part of the plea bargain deal, he was sent to three years in prison and committed to pay NIS 200,000 in immediate compensation to the family.