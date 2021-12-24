Two people were killed in a shooting at a store in North Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

A man and a woman died at the scene, and an injured woman was transported to a trauma center, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Few details were available on the motive behind the shooting, but authorities said a suspect is in custody.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. local time at Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and occurred inside the business.

A video showed first responders wheeling a stretcher into the store as police and fire personnel gathered on the street out front.

The condition of the injured woman was not immediately known.