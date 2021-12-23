Soldiers who were on patrol beat, using their weapon, a Jewish man who blocked their path, according to footage published on Channel 13 News on Wednesday.

The incident took place last Saturday near the community of Metzad, located between Bethlehem and Hebron.

According to the soldiers, the Jew tried to enter the IDF vehicle by force. The fighters attacked the man, who later said he required medical treatment. The soldiers, for their part, claim that the man was a drunk who interfered with the patrol, and therefore they had no choice but to resort to violence.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "During a routine patrol, a passerby blocked the path of the IDF vehicle and even tried to enter it. The commander and the driver acted in various ways to keep him away before finally using physical force. The unusual incident was investigated, and the driver and soldiers in the vehicle were sentenced to disciplinary action. The commander of the trip will be questioned tonight upon his return to the battalion, and if necessary, disciplinary measures will be taken in his case."