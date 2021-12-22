Everybody wants to be a Talmid Chacham, everybody wants their children to be Talmidei Chachamim. What exactly is a Talmid Chacham? What’s the definition of a Talmid Chacham?

They tell a story of someone that came to a Rosh Yeshiva, a well-to-do balabas. He comes to the Rosh Yeshiva and wants the best bochur in the yeshiva. Best bochur in the yeshiva for this wealthy balabas! The Rosh Yeshiva felt that there’s something wrong, so he starts interrogating him:

“What are you really looking for?”

“A real Talmid Chacham!”

“Why do you want a real Talmid Chacham?”

“Because I was in a shul one Shabbos and I heard somebody read the Haftorah and he read it so beautifully, I want to son-In-law that can do that.”

His definition of a Talmid Chacham was someone who can lain the Halftorah beautifully. I don’t know what your definition of a Talmid Chacham is, but shouldn’t we look to Chazal? Shouldn’t we understand what a Talmid Chacham is supposed to be? What is it that Torah really is asking of us?

How do you get there? It’s what you have to know, what you have to develop within yourself. These are all things that we have to understand. There’s no way that you’ll ever arrive at a goal if you don’t even know what the goal is.

The other part is that everything we have is codified in Halacha. There’s Hilchos Talmud Torah. In order to really understand not just what the Talmid Chacham is, but the guidelines in learning, the question of balancing your learning and your fulfilling mitzvos.

There’s Hilchos Talmud Torah. We have it in various places in Shas, we have it Shulchan Auruch. There’s the classic Shulchan Auruch HaRav with his chiddushim and his chakiros and he goes in depth into different sugyos. These are things that you have to know. You can’t possibly be a Talmid Chacham without knowing what you want to be. And, you cannot possibly develop yourself as a Talmid Chacham if it is going to be outside the confines of Halacha. Are you going to break Halacha to become a Talmid Chacham?! You have to know Hilchos Talmud Torah.

What we’re offering you here is understanding of what an authentic Talmid Chacham is, what he has to know, to what level he has to know it, how much he has to be able to retain. What he has to understand, what is his character is supposed to be like? And, to understand the journey to becoming a Talmid Chacham – what is the proper way of doing it, what is the proper way of going about it.

It’s vast, there’s a lot to it. I believe it’s all here for you. So take the journey and IY”H turn into the Talmid Chacham of your dreams and pass it on to your children as well.

Program begins December 26th.

For more information, tuition, and application click: