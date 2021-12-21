More than 200 students were recently infected with the coronavirus in Ma'ale Adumim, after apparently being infected by two teacher swithout a Green Pass. This was reported today (Tuesday) on Ynet.

According to the report, there are currently 193 students infected with COVID, 25 of them with what was clearly determined as the omicron strain. The outbreak is suspected to have begun with two teachers who have not had their second or third vaccines in the last six months.

The mayor and holder of the education portfolio, Benny Kashriel, decided following the outbreak of the corona in the city on a series of immediate operative measures to deal with the spread of omicron in the education system, doubling the Home Front Command's sampling positions immediately, including bringing a sampling van to all schools next week. He also intends a significant and aggressive enforcement operation for isolation and mask-wearing, an aggressive campaign to encourage the children's vaccine and most important of all the decision made by Mayor Benny Kashriel is for the immediate transition of schools and middle schools where students with Omicron were discovered to long-distance learning from home.

Mayor Benny Kashriel says that "we are working efficiently and quickly. We will double sampling positions, isolate students from schools, carry out aggressive enforcement, campaign and transfer students from schools to long-distance learning. Only then will we be able to immediately stop the spread of the epidemic and defeat it."