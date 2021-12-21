An Egyptian security delegation visiting the Gaza Strip ended its talks on Tuesday and is headed to Israel to convey Hamas' position on the issues of the exchange deal (a release of terrorist prisoners in exchange for the return of missing IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians) and the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip from the damage caused by the war in May this year.

Palestinian Arab sources told the Al-Mayadeen television network that Hamas representatives had informed the Egyptian delegation of their opposition to attempts to link the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip to the exchange deal.

The Hamas representatives warned, according to the report, that the continuation of the Israeli government's procrastination policy would lead to an "explosion", stressing that the situation in Gaza is heating up rapidly and that escalation measures against Israel are possible in the near future.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh recently stressed that all options are open as far as Hamas is concerned to secure the release of security prisoners from Israeli prisons. Palestinian Arab pundits estimated that his remarks indicated a possible intention by Hamas to kidnap Israeli soldiers.