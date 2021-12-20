Lean Moshtin, a seventh-grade student was attacked at her school last week in Be'er Sheva by her fellow students, and after receiving no help from the school staff she appealed to the Minister of Education.

Lean described in an interview with 103FM the event: "Without provocation, the girls poured various cleaning fluids on me, including bleach, and shoved me with a broom. They took videos whilst laughing at me and posted them to social media. "I went back to school yesterday and one of the girls threatened me. If they had not held her back, she would have beaten me," The Jerusalem Post reported.

The girls suspected of carrying out the terrible deeds are now under house arrest and are undergoing further investigation.

"This is a very serious incident in which a girl was humiliated in the eyes of her friends, all for the sake of humiliation and publicity on social media," said Inspector Yoni Dasklo, an officer from the Beersheba Police's Youth Department, to The Jerusalem Post. "We will work to bring justice to those involved."

Ilana, Lean's mother, said that the school, the principal and other parents all remained apathetic to the bullying and have not taken any further measures. Because of this, she has brought her daughter's case to the Knesset and intends for her daughter to move schools.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton praised Lian and promised that the abusers will be severely punished.

The Education Minister responded: "This is a serious and difficult incident that has crossed every redline and violated every behavioral norm expected of students in an educational institution. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the abusive students were suspended from school, and their further studies at the school are conditional," The Jerusalem Post reported.

"The abused student is closely accompanied by a school counselor daily and receives a wide range of emotional and therapeutic support. The school staff is in continuous and consistent contact with the mother and are monitoring the development of the police investigation," the ministry said.

"The current incident of violence joins the sequence of extreme and frequent violent incidents occurring in the education system against the background of the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis," it said. "In light of this reality, the Education Ministry has launched a comprehensive program to prevent violence and it has allocated close to half a billion shekels for this purpose. As part of these resources, a number of in-depth programs will be implemented in the schools to make significant changes."

Be'er Sheva Mayor Rubik Danilovich commented to The Jerusalem Post on the incident: "following the shocking incident at the school I learned about today, I had an urgent discussion this morning with the principals of the education directorate and talked with the principal, the student and her mother. We will work resolutely to eradicate this problem. Girls and boys need to understand that they are responsible for their actions."