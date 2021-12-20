Today, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan today (Monday) sent an urgent letter to the UN Secretary-General following the publication of the work plan of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for 2022, which includes planned donations to two organizations that have been defined as terror organizations by Israel.



Ambassador Erdan wrote in his letter, "It has come to my attention that OCHA, in its Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022, has proposed to partner with the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC)1 on Food Security, and the Union of Health Work Committees on matters related to Health and Nutrition.2 Both of these organizations have been designated as terrorist organizations under Israeli law. The former - as you are aware - is one of the six entities that was designated on 22 October 2021 for serving as the long arm of the internationally designated PFLP terrorist organization, as detailed in my attached letter, while the latter was designated already back in July 2015 under the Emergency Defense Regulations (1945) for its serving as a front for the PFLP as well.”



“It is outrageous that an organization with a mission to ensure international peace and security would partner with organizations that directly and materially support terrorism and provide the PFLP -- a designated terrorist organization worldwide, including in Israel, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Japan -- with its financial lifeline.”



“I call on you to take urgent and deliberate action to ensure that OCHA does not collaborate with or give an active hand to the malign activities of these ostensible civilian institutions that serve as the backbone of the PFLP money laundering and financing network. It would be both unfortunate and ironic if it was the UN and its bodies that gave these organizations the guise of legitimacy that they need in order to continue to materially support terrorist activities.”