Moderna announced on Monday that data showed the booster shot of its covid vaccine increases neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant.

Data showed that the booster shot increases antibodies against Omicron by between 37-fold and 83-fold, depending on dose, compared to pre-booster antibody levels.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said. “To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future. We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”