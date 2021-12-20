Yesterday, Sunday, December 19th, 12 ambassadors to the UN concluded a two-day visit to the IDF (Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Burundi, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia).

The ambassadors met with senior IDF officials and were presented with briefings on the range of challenges facing the IDF. The delegation was hosted in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was accompanied by the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., Mr. Gilad Erdan.

Last Thursday (December 16th), the delegation visited the 91st Galilee Division and an underground cross-border attack tunnel which crosses from Lebanon into northern Israel. This tunnel was dug by Hezbollah in order to infiltrate Israel and attack Israeli civilians. The ambassadors were briefed about Hezbollah’s attempts to hide its terrorist activities behind the civilian population in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah continues exploiting the ongoing humanitarian crisis to further promote its terrorist agenda while endangering the lives of the people of Lebanon.

Yesterday (Sunday), the ambassadors toured the “Palmachim” Air Force Base, where they were presented with the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System and other missile defense systems. These systems play an integral part in the IDF's ability to save lives when terrorist groups indiscriminately fire rockets at Israeli civilians. The ambassadors then visited a viewpoint near the Gaza border and were briefed about terrorist organizations and the threats they pose. Hamas and other terrorist organizations are continuing to invest and divert funds into terrorist activities, prioritizing their military force buildup over the necessities of the civilians of Gaza.

Towards the end of the visit, the ambassadors toured the “Adir” (F35i) Squadron at the "Nevatim" Air Force base.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr. Gilad Erdan: "The visits in the north and south illustrated to the ambassadors the security threats facing Israeli civilians from terrorist organizations operating with the help and support of Iran. The ambassadors also heard about the war crimes committed by terrorist organizations that use civilians as human shields. I am sure that this visit to Israel will greatly affect their work at the UN and the depth of their cooperation with me at the UN in support of Israel and its right to defend itself."

Commander of the 91st Galilee Division, Brigadier General Shlomi Binder: "The current crisis in Lebanon is heartbreaking. It is disheartening to see how terrorist organizations in Lebanon are furthering their illicit activities at the expense of the Lebanese people."

"We saw the recent explosion of a storage facility for weapons belonging to a terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. Instead of helping the people of Lebanon, terrorist groups in the region are endangering their lives. The terrorist organizations in southern Lebanon continue to store deadly explosives in civilian villages, while further developing their precision-guided missile project which poses a direct threat to the State of Israel."

"The IDF will continue working with our partners throughout the world to thwart shared threats and handle common challenges together.”