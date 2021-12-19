Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the fifth wave of the coronavirus at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday.

"This government did a great thing when it made a quick decision, three weeks ago, to restrict entry into Israel and greatly delayed the entry of the [Omicron] variant into the country. We bought the State of Israel precious time, at least three weeks we delayed the Omicron variant," the prime minister said.

"Time is running out, and it's just not enough. Omicron is already in the country, which means there are already infections within the community, and we are already seeing an increase in the infection coefficient. It has started," Bennett added.

He added: "This time, because of the very contagious nature of this variant, one has to understand - the collective, national protection that the state gives is not enough. Everyone, every citizen, must take care of himself, his family and his children."

"Do not trust that your neighbor was vaccinated and vaccinated his child. It will not help you much. The wave is coming. Every family should be prepared. Every person should make sure that he himself is vaccinated with three doses and that his children are vaccinated," the prime minister concluded.

Bennett asked the cabinet ministers not to attend mass events and announced that from now on the meetings in the Foreign Ministry would be held in a large hall to ensure extra strict adherence to the coronavirus restrictions.