The Ra’am party is stepping up its attacks on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked as the controversy over the Electricity Law continues.

"We will no longer work with Minister Shaked and will demand that another representative of the government take the duties of of the Ministry of the Interior," Ra’am members were quoted as having said in a Channel 12 News report which aired on Saturday night.

Ra’am is essentially calling for the powers of Interior Minister Shaked, when it comes to the discussions on the Electricity Law, to be taken from her, or for the Knesset to be dissolved and for immediate elections to be called.

The Electricity Law is intended to allow tens of thousands of homes built without a permit to be connected to the electricity grid. The uproar in the coalition began after Shaked said during a recent session in the Knesset that the law does not apply at all to Bedouin settlements in the Negev.

"The Electricity Law was an order from 2014 which was then extended in 2017 and 2019," she said and clarified to MK Yariv Levin of the Likud, "It does not talk at all about the Bedouin in the Negev, despite the lies that your friends are spreading. It is not a question of connecting to electricity in the Negev at all, but of comprehensive plans."

"A person who wants to connect his home to electricity must pay 200,000 shekels ... Mayors in the mixed cities - including mayors from the Likud - think the law is appropriate and would make it easier to charge payments to the Israel Electric Corporation, and thus residents will not be connected to electricity in a pirated manner. There are no detailed plans and there is no normalization at all," insisted Shaked.