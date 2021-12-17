The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas terrorist organization, on Thursday held a military exercise called "The Shield of Jerusalem".

During the exercise, Hamas terrorists simulated an attack on an IDF post, its complete destruction and the capture of the soldiers stationed there.

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala newspaper noted that "the exercise illustrated the goal of placing Israeli soldiers at the top of Hamas' priorities and Hamas' intention to attack military targets deep inside Israel and not just along the border."