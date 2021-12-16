Today, the delegation of United Nations Ambassadors visiting Israel, initiated by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, visited Israel's northern border. The ambassadors received a security briefing from the Head of the Strategy Directorate Maj. General Tal Kalman and the Division Commander Brigadier General Shlomi Binder and toured a Hezbollah terror tunnel in Zarit.



Ambassador Erdan said, "I am leading a delegation of 12 ambassadors representing their countries at the UN to show them the murderous and radical plan of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which aims to infiltrate the territory of the State of Israel and kill or abduct as many civilians as possible. Hezbollah has planned this operation for many years but the IDF unveiled it. The plan proves what could happen in the next conflict between Lebanon and Israel. Hezbollah uses the civilian population of Lebanon as human shields for both missiles and rockets and for digging terror tunnels.



We expect the UN and the international community to not only hold the Lebanese Government responsible, but also Iran responsible for what will happen in the next conflict in the north and for the destruction that will be caused to Lebanon, the dire economic situation in the country today, and what may happen here, in Israel, in the future. The Lebanese Government must destroy all of the infrastructure used by Hezbollah in Lebanon if Hezbollah opens fire at Israeli citizens."



Ambassador Erdan added, "It is also important to emphasize Iran's responsibility, as talks are taking place in Vienna. When ambassadors ask me why Israel opposes the return to the old nuclear agreement with Iran, one of the main reasons is visible right here. Not only does the old agreement not block Iran's path from becoming a nuclear threshold state, but it also does not address the formidable threats that Iran supports in the region, like Hezbollah which is right on Israel's border. We expect the UN and the international community to put heavy pressure on Iran to reach a diplomatic agreement that addresses both of these threats and Iran's missile program."