Minister without portfolio Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu), who recently showed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the government on issues such as the green pass and the Shin Bet monitoring of COVID-19 carriers, on Wednesday expressed distrust in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and claimed that he is deceiving Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and does not Intend to implement the rotation agreement between the two.

"Yesh Atid is asleep," Avidar said in a closed conversation, the contents of which were published on Channel 13 News.

"Bennett's policy, sowing hysteria and depriving freedom, abolishing the Western Wall outline, weakening the submarine investigation committee, and opposing the law preventing a defendant from serving as Prime Minister, prove that Bennett and Yamina do not intend to carry out the rotation. We will do everything to prevent them from overthrowing the government of change."

Meanwhile, Knesset House Committee chairman MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) informed coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman that he would not support legislation by coalition representatives from the left who tarnish the reputation of residents of Judea and Samaria.

Orbach wrote to Silman: "I follow with concern the inciting messages from members of the coalition aimed at tarnishing and harming the dear settler community at the same time as terrorism is spreading throughout Judea and Samaria. Such statements are subsequently used by foreign and Palestinian bodies to defame the State of Israel and harm its national interest."

As chairman of the Knesset House Committee, Orbach announced that from now on, he will not promote in the committee any bill that comes from these Knesset members.

Orbach did not specify which ministers or MKs he was talking about, but noted, "As long as members of the coalition harm me and the public I represent, I do not intend to support any initiative or legislation which comes from them."