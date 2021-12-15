פלסטינים עוקרים עצי זית דוברות הר חברון

A number of Palestinian Arabs were filmed today (Wednesday) deliberately uprooting olive trees which had been planted by Jewish residents of the Mount Hebron Regional Council.

The Arabs approached the access road to the settlement of Avigayil, and openly uprooted the olive trees planted there by the residents of the area.

Mount Hebron Regional Council chairman Yochai Damari responded to the destruction and called on the government to show the world "who's really at fault here."

"While government ministers are talking to the United States Deputy Secretary of State, we here are treated as sub-human," Damari said. "This video of the uprooting of olive trees planted by 'settlers' should be brought to the attention of Deputy Secretary of State Nuland so that the world can understand who's really at fault here."

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism party) said: "Barlev's incitement at work. About an hour ago, Arabs uprooted a vineyard planted by Avigayil's residents before the shemita. Barlev was there yesterday with the police commissioner to give a boost to terrorism and the Arabs' struggle against the settlers while adopting the false narrative of settler violence. And the Arabs understood the message. We will not forget Bennett and Shaked who made him a minister who fought the settlers."

Im Tirtzu movement chairman Matan Peleg added, "Palestinian violence continues. As we saw yesterday, while the founder of Peace Now and the minister of incitement against the settlers were busy inciting against them, the Palestinians on the ground are responding to him and taking over the territory. his morning, they internalized the messages of the minister of incitement and uprooted a vineyard planted by the residents of Avigayil.

"The Israeli government has become a government of incitement and encouragement of hostile activity against the settlers. Bennett and Shaked used the settlers to be elected and now under the auspices of their votes are working against them through the minister of incitement. The people of Israel will not forgive them," Peleg said.