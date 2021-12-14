Prison Service Commissioner Major-General Katy Perry ordered the firing of Rani Basha, the intelligence officer implicated in the 'pimping' scandal at the Gilboa Prison.

The decision was made in light of State Prosecutor Amit Eisman's ordering the Israel Police to reopen the case earlier today.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said: "In its decision, the Prisons Commissioner updated Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and welcomed the State Attorney's decision to reopen the investigation file."

The allegations date back to 2018 but regained prominence this week when Gilboa Prison commander Ben Shitrit gave testimony regarding the prison break-out that occurred there earlier this year. Ben Shitrit had noted that female soldiers were allowed to be used by security prisoners being held in the Gilboa Prison, “in order to keep them happy.”

A number of female soldiers themselves made similar allegations at the time, but no action was taken, apparently due to lack of evidence.