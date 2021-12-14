A poll by the SHFA "Palestine News Agency" found that a vast majority of Israeli Arabs in Jerusalem prefer Israeli rule to PA rule.

The sample included 1,200 Arab residents of Jerusalem with an Israeli ID. 1,116 of respondents said they would prefer to live under Israeli rule, while only 84 people answered that they prefer the transfer of power to the Palestinian Authority.

In addition, among the 84 who favored PA rule, 79 said they would be unwilling to give up their Israeli citizenship.

Pro-Israel activist Yoseph Haddad commented on Facebook on the findings, pushing back against claims Israel is an "apartheid" state.

"Amazing how people prefer to continue living under an 'apartheid' regime," he wrote.