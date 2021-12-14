Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, congratulating him on his new position and inviting him to visit Israel.

During their conversation, Bennett congratulated the Chancellor on taking his new position, wishing him much success in his new job.

The two emphasized the importance of the deep relationship between Israel and Germany, and agreed to continue the productive cooperation between the countries in a wide range of fields - economic, diplomatic, and security.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked Chancellor Scholz for his commitment to the State of Israel and its security. On that issue, the two spoke about the importance of the efforts to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor also spoke about the management of the coronavirus pandemic in their respective countries, and especially about the vaccination campaigns.

At the end of the conversation, Bennett invited the Chancellor to visit Israel, and the two leaders agreed to remain in continuous and direct contact.