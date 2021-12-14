Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leader of the Lithuanian haredi community, is now being threatened by anti-vaxxers who oppose the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Tuesday morning report, Yediot Aharonot said that following Rabbi Kanievsky's call to vaccinate children against coronavirus, the senior haredi leader has become a target of attacks, threats, and fake news spready by extremists.

Yanky Kanievsky, a grandson of Rabbi Kanievsky who is said to have his ear, has suffered calls of, "You're murderers," and, "You have the blood of children on your hands," as well as threats such as, "We'll get to you," "We're wishing," and "They're going to rape your children."

A text message sent to other family members, some of whom received it late at night, read, "May your name be erased," "villain," and "Amalek."

One of Rabbi Kanievsky's sons received a text message that, "We will kill you," and "There is justice, and there is a judge." A different son was told, "We will reach Bnei Brak, and then you'll understand."

Haredi journalist Yisrael Cohen told Yediot Aharonot, "The call by the 'Minister of Torah' to get vaccinated is supported by public consensus and received praise from the Prime Minister and ministers, but apparently on the margins there will always be people who oppose it."

Cohen also said there is concern among the Kanievsky family that Rabbi Kanievsky or another family member will be physically harmed.

"They are used to criticism and pressure, but here we're taking about people who aren't normal and who are unpredictable," he explained.