Sigal Kanotopsky, Jewish Agency Regional Director for the Northeast U.S., says that her role is to “bring the core of Israel to those communities, to listen and understand what the core needs are of those communities and of the Federations in those areas.”

Speaking to Israel National News from the IAC National Summit in Florida, she explains that her job entails helping those communities with answers to questions about aliyah and about Jewish Agency programs.

“To bring the core of Israel, how diverse Israel is today, and how Israel is not just about the conflict [with the Palestinian Arabs], but rather the whole diversity, the variety of things that we have in Israel,” Kanotopsky says.

She personally feels a sense of “responsibility and connection” to the Jewish communities she serves.

“I personally believe that the Israeli government and Israeli society should help those communities whose Jewish identity is threatened. [We should] be there for them. They’ve been there for us for so many years, supporting Israel and Israeli society through programs, NGOS and you name it. Today is the time that we will be there for them.”

She comes to the IAC summit with her own personal story.

She immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia in 1983. She married an Ashkenazi.

Does she feel that her personal story touches people?

“It’s helped me to understand my role here and to understand much better the people and the communities. Before I came here I didn’t understand why people from North America didn’t make aliyah. Then after I moved here and I saw how it’s hard and challenging to do aliyah – even if you know the language and Israeli society, it’s still hard. Making this transition, taking your family, your children, your husband, wife, it’s so hard.”

She adds: “My personal story is helping me to understand much better the people here and the community. It really is a privilege to be in this position and promoting Israel and aliyah.”