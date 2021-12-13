Former Jerusalem Mayor MK Nir Barkat (Likud) returned to Israel after his advocacy campaign in the United States. MK Barkat met with 11 members of the Senate and Congress as well as thought leaders and journalists - to build the alliance against Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. In his visit to Washington, MK Barkat succeeded in marshaling support to prevent the U.S. administration from opening a consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem. His campaign led to 36 senators introducing legislation on this issue and 200 members of Congress signing a letter to President Biden that outlines their opposition to the consulate in Jerusalem.



Over the past week, MK Barkat visited Boston, New York, Washington and Miami and gave a series of speeches and interviews in which he explained the great danger of a nuclear Iran to Israel and to the whole Western world. Barkat spoke as a representative of the Knesset opposition at the IAC conference in Miami, Florida.



MK Nir Barkat stated: "The United States must understand that Iran is not only threatening Israel, but the entire Western world. The Iranian regime intends to obtain a nuclear bomb to use it and destroy Israel. We must do everything in our power to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear capabilities. I thanked the congressmen and senators who joined the fight against the opening of the Palestinian Consulate in Jerusalem. Thanks to our joint pressure, we were able to stop this dangerous plan from happening. I was happy to find true friends of Israel in Washington who are aware of the Iranian threat and are willing to take action The United States is the closest ally to the State of Israel and we must act to strengthen the bond between us."