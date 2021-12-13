Intelligence researchers claim that Israel attacked Syrian military targets in Syria on June 8, in a shift from Israel's usual attacks on Iranian targets in Syria, the Washington Post reported.

According to the report, all the military installations attacked on that date were related to the Syrian government's chemical weapons program.

The attack was aimed at three military targets deep in Syria, near the cities of Damascus and Homs.

It was further reported that the purpose of the attack was to prevent the Assad regime from resuming production of nerve gas in the country.