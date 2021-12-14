Asara Be-Tevet – the 10th of the month of Tevet – is the day on which the siege of Jerusalem began, which eventually led to the destruction of our Holy Temple. It is therefore counted as one of the fast days for the destruction of the Beit Ha-Mikdash. One of the Kinot recited on this day also mentions that Ezra Ha-Sofer died on the 8th of Tevet.

Ezra was the leader of the Aliyah during the period of the Second Temple. He, along with the most simple Jews, re-established the Jewish community in Eretz Yisrael, which had at its center the Holy City of Jerusalem.

The book of Nechemiah describes the great self-sacrifice of these Jews who rebuilt the destroyed walls of Jerusalem This was a grand undertaking. The state of the walls after the destruction of the First Temple was catastrophic, and the enemies of Israel tried to impede their rebuilding. They understood that rebuilding Jerusalem, and having it serve as the center of the Jewish community in the Land of Israel, would provide the foundation for the Jewish People's hold on Eretz Yisrael.

The non-Jews united together to breach the walls of Jerusalem and waged war against the Jews (Nechemiah 4:1-2). The natural response of the Jews to this attack was to prepare for a military conflict alone. But Nechemiah reasoned that the enemy would only be successful if the walls of Jerusalem were NOT rebuilt.

The Jews therefore built the walls of Jerusalem with one hand while holding a weapon in the other, with the emphasis being on the building (Nechemiah 4:11).

"In those days at this time". During this time too, during these very days, Jerusalem is the center of our enemies' attack on the Nation of Israel. It is therefore incumbent upon us to continue building Yerushalayim through Torah learning, serving Hashem, and settling in the Old City.

Baruch Hashem, our Yeshivah, Ateret Yerushalayim, located in the heart of the Muslim Quarter, continues to thrive. The sweet sound of Torah is heard in our Yeshiva, the closest Yeshiva to the spot of our Holy Temple, where our 120 students learn day and night. Our enemies cannot stop us. We continue to serve as the spiritual center of the Jewish community in the Muslim Quarter, while carefully following the security instructions and knowing how to protect ourselves when need be.

Our historical return to the Land of Israel will succeed only if we ensure Jerusalem is the heart of our venture.

Please partner with us in building the new walls of Yerushalayim!

And together we will fulfill the verse: "And I will protect this city to save it, for My sake and for the sake of My servant David" (Melachim 2 19:34).