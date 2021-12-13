The pandemic treatment team and the Vaccine Advisory Committee discussed on Sunday evening the reduction of the time between the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines and the provision of a fourth booster dose to the adult population.

The pandemic treatment team and the members of the committee decided to recommend:

• Extending the duration of recovery to verified cases of the Omicron variant.

• Omicron patients will receive a vaccine dose after three months have passed since the date of their recovery.

The pandemic treatment team and the members of the committee decided not to recommend at this time:

• Shortening the booster period after a second vaccination to three months.

• Providing a fourth booster dose to the adult population.

• Providing a fourth booster for immunosuppressants.

• Providing an additional dose of a vaccine to recovering patients who have been vaccinated once.

• Giving a booster to those who have been vaccinated twice and became ill.

• Giving a fourth booster dose to those who have passed 3-4 months since they received the third vaccine dose.

There was consensus on the need to deepen the vaccination of populations that have not completed the three vaccine doses and to strengthen the protection of the populations at risk.