The death toll in the severe tornadoes that struck five states in the Midwest of the United States over the weekend rose to 84.

US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency. 22 of those killed are residents of Kentucky, the state that has suffered the most severe damage. Biden has said he has declared Kentucky a federal disaster zone and has pledged to provide federal aid to other states affected by the tornadoes.

"This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history," Biden said. "It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost or the full extent of the damage. I want to emphasize what I told all the governors, the federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide accommodations for Americans affected by the storms.

Emergency and rescue teams continue to search for dozens of people who were at a candle-making factory in the town of Mayfield in Kentucky. 120 workers worked in the factory and so far only about a third of them have been rescued safely. Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashir said "only a miracle" would allow more workers to be found alive at the plant.

The governor added that the death toll could exceed 100.

In Illinois, at least six people working in an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis were killed when the roof of the warehouse collapsed on them. 45 workers have been rescued and the search for more survivors continues.

Over the weekend, at least 24 tornadoes were reported in five states in the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.