At least 53 people were killed on Thursday when a trailer collided with a truck and overturned in southern Mexico.

Most of the victims believed to be migrants, local authorities said, according to CNN.

The Civil Protection service of Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala, said at least 58 people were injured in the accident, three of them seriously.

Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defense office, said about 21 of the injured had serious wounds and were taken to local hospitals.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said some of the people who died included foreign nationals.

"My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Civil Protection. We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared his condolences on Twitter.

"I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants," the President said. "It's very painful. I hug the families of the victims."

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei wrote on Twitter, “I deeply regret the tragedy in Chiapas state, and I express my solidarity for the victims’ families, to whom we will offer all the necessary consular assistance, including repatriation.”