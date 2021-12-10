Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday summed up his political meetings in Egypt.

"At the beginning of this long day, in my conversation with President Al-Sisi, we talked about the fact that the connection between Israel and Egypt is a connection of strength. Economic strength and security strength. The strength of partnership between the largest and most important Arab state and Israel."

"Today, this strength is working on dealing with issues such as Iran and the economy in exchange for security in Gaza and economic cooperation, the likes of which we have never seen before," Lapid said.

Lapid met on Thursday morning with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the President of Egypt hosted the Minister of Foreign Affairs for a "long and warm meeting" at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

During their meeting, the two discussed Iran's attempts to become a country with a military nuclear capability as well as its continued use of terrorism, and the threat this poses to the Middle East.

The two also discussed the situation in Gaza, and Minister Lapid presented the President with his “Economy for Security” plan, especially addressing the issue of captives and missing persons. He expressed his appreciation for the "important and central role that Egypt plays in this area."

The discussed "the Palestinian issue" and the steps the government of Israel is taking in order to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and assist towards finding solutions for economic challenges, as well as the desire to deepen the peace between our countries in the civilian fields of economics, energy, agriculture, and trade.

Lapid said at the end of the meeting: “Egypt is an especially important strategic partner for Israel. My goal is to strengthen our security, diplomatic, and economic relations with Egypt. It’s important to continue to work on the peace between our two nations. I thank President Al-Sisi, whose contribution to the region and the relations between us is of historic proportions, for his hospitality and for a warm and open meeting. I look forward to continuing the dialogue between us.”