Jason Greenblatt, a former White House special envoy and one of the architects of the Abraham Accords Middle East peace deal, has penned a new book revealing the details of the first major peace agreement between Israel and the Arab world in over a quarter century.

The book, titled In the Path of Abraham: How Donald Trump Made Peace in the Middle East–and How to Stop Joe Biden from Unmaking It, is set to be released in June 2022 by publisher Wicked Son.

“I lived and breathed peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors for nearly three years at the White House,” Greenblatt said Thursday.

“Here is the inside story on how the Abraham Accords developed and why they offer a way forward to a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East. It's a book about what we saw, what we learned, and how we used it to move history forward.”

Greenblatt, a long-time confidant of Donald Trump, served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization before he was tapped as special envoy to the Middle East in 2017.

In a recent conversation with Arutz Sheva, Greenblatt expressed concern over the Biden administration’s handling of the Abraham Accords following the transfer of power, but said it is too early to blame the new administration for the “lack of progress.”