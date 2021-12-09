The management of the Holocaust Museum in Riga, Latvia, has announced that it can no longer afford to maintain itself due to reduced interest. The museum reports that it is in imminent danger of closing its doors.

Some time ago international pressure convinced the Riga Municipality decided not to make any changes to the museum despite it occupying a relatively large plot of land, and not to collect fees from it for at least ten years. As part of this agreement, the museum agreed to be solely responsible for its own maintenance, operating without government support.

Over the last two years, public health restrictions have eroded the customer base to the point where the museum cannot support itself. Additionally, several sponsoring companies have announced that they too have suffered losses, and cannot afford to maintain their contributions.