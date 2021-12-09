In a rare political event, 15 members of the Likud faction, including 12 Likud MKs and three candidates on the list, arrived today (Thursday) with Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan for a tour of Kfar Tapuach, where 136 housing units were turned down for approval by the government.

Likud Knesset members demanded a significant increase in the number of building permits in Judea and Samaria.

Dagan thanked the Knesset members for their uncompromising support for construction in Judea and Samaria.

"Unfortunately, the government has approved only 60% of the construction plans in Judea and Samaria. Here in Kfar Tapuach, a community that is constantly growing, the approval of 136 housing units that were waiting for housing permits was denied. Nothing prevented their approval other than political considerations. We came here today to make it clear: we will not accept a freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria. Almost half of the construction plans in Judea and Samaria were not approved. This is not something we can continue to endure."

MK Yuli Edelstein said, "On the one hand, there is population growth and prosperity in Samaria, on the other hand, at same time terrible things are happening, there is a slowdown in the pace of construction until the Higher Planning Committee convenes, plans of council heads disappear from the committee's agenda. At the same time attempts to stifle Jewish settlement are being implemented."

"As elected officials, we must face these issues, advance what we can as an opposition. We will not forget these things when we return to power, God willing. We have recently seen attempts to hint at a rift between the Likud and Samaria. The presence here around this table indicates more than anything that the Likud is with Samaria and Samaria is with Likud, and so God willing it will remain, " Edelstein added.

MK Yisrael Katz: "It is exciting that we are all here in Samaria, we have come to identify and show support and also to receive updates and knowledge, and to formulate additional courses of action. On the one hand there is a tremendous desire for residents to come and live here, and the council is working to absorb and encourage them, and on the other hand there are signs of slowing down permission grants for the future. As a former transport minister, I was in Efrat - an ugly step was taken when the Ministry of Transportation and the government froze the expansion and doubling of the tunnels, connecting Gush Etzion to Jerusalem.