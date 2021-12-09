In the first three months of the Hebrew year, 12,177 Jewish ascents to the Temple Mount were counted, according to data from the 'Yirah' organization.

This is a jump in the number of increases compared to previous years. In the three months of the previous year, 5,001 Jews ascended the Mount. In the first quarter of the year before that, even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, 9,780 Jews ascended the Temple Mount.

According to the organization's findings, more Jews have ascended the Temple Mount in these three months than in the whole year six years ago.

If nothing changes, the current year will probably set a record for Jewish ascents to the Temple Mount and the count will climb above 40,000 ascents.

Yochai Sarel, one of the volunteers of the Yirah organization which encourages ascent to the Temple Mount, noted in this context the great change that took place in the ascent to the Temple Mount. "The ascent has become much more comfortable," he said. "The police are welcoming the visitors, the security is tight, Muslim harassers are being removed from the mountain, a large lobby welcomes the immigrants when they come to the mountain and the Temple Mount itself holds daily morning and afternoon prayers and Torah lessons."