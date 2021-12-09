There are only two things that matter in any given moment. It begins with our relationship to the universal nature of goodness and possibility.

In this TEDx Talk, Moshe Gersht delivers a simple but profound formula for happiness that has life-changing ramifications. After weaving together a series of incredible life experiences with deep spiritual wisdom, we are given four pointed questions that lead us in the direction of living the life we truly desire.

Wall Street Journal bestselling author, Moshe Gersht, is a spiritual teacher and emerging thought leader. After spending nearly a decade as the singer songwriter for a pop punk band in Los Angeles, Moshe made the life changing decision to pursue a life of spirituality. The next fifteen years were spent in intense study, meditation, and prayer.

Moshe understands the true nature of the human mind and our collective struggles and has devoted his life to helping people align with their purpose, peace, and inner joy.

