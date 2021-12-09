Everybody wants to be a Talmid Chacham, everybody wants their children to be Talmidei Chachamim. What exactly is a Talmid Chacham? What’s the definition of a Talmid Chacham?

There's a story of someone who came to a Rosh Yeshiva, a well-to-do balabos - he wanted the best bochur in the yeshiva. The best bochur in the yeshiva for this wealthy balabos! The Rosh Yeshiva sensed that something was wrong so he started asking a few questions:

“What are you really looking for?”

“A genuine Talmid Chacham!”

“Why do you want a genuine Talmid Chacham?”

“Because I was in a shul one Shabbos and I heard somebody read the Haftarah and he read it so beautifully - I want to son-in-law who can do that.”

So... His definition of a Talmid Chacham was someone who can lain the Haftarah beautifully. I don’t know what your definition of a Talmid Chacham is, but shouldn’t we look to Chazal? Shouldn’t we understand what a Talmid Chacham is supposed to be? What is it that the Torah is really asking of us?

How do you get there? It’s what you have to know, what you have to develop within yourself. These are all things that we have to understand. There’s no way that you’ll ever arrive at a goal if you don’t even know what the goal is.

The other part is that everything is codified in Halacha - there's such a thing as Hilchos Talmud Torah, which teaches us not only what a Talmid Chacham is, but also the guidelines for learning, how to balance our learning with fulfilling mitzvos.

You can’t possibly be a Talmid Chacham without knowing what exactly it is you want to be. And, you cannot possibly develop into a Talmid Chacham if what you're doing is beyond the confines of Halacha. Are you going to break Halacha to become a Talmid Chacham?! You have to know Hilchos Talmud Torah.

What we’re offering you here is understanding of what an authentic Talmid Chacham is, what he has to know, to what level he has to know it, how much he has to be able to retain. What he has to understand, what his character is supposed to be like. And, to understand the journey to becoming a Talmid Chacham – you have to know what the proper way of doing it is, what is the proper way of going about it.

It’s vast, there’s a lot to it. I believe it’s all here for you. So take the journey and IY”H turn into the Talmid Chacham of your dreams and pass it on to your children as well.

