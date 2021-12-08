A., the security guard who was injured in Sunday night’s ramming attack at the Te’enim crossing in Samaria, on Tuesday recalled the difficult moments he went through in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"I turned around, cocked my weapon and he just hit me. It was lucky that I moved a little to the right," he said.

"I do not remember him coming. I just remember someone telling me 'a car is coming' and he apparently accelerated from zero to 100 [kilometers an hour]. I was told I stepped aside in time, if not then I would probably be somewhere else today," he added.

"I remember that someone said that he neutralized him with one bullet and that was it. From that moment all I remember is that I woke up here and did not know what was going on, and only now am I told all sorts of things here and there, about Shin Bet investigations."

The security guard was initially listed in serious condition, but his condition has since improved and he is now listed in moderate condition. "The doctors here did a good job. At first I had a problem with my leg, but now I have been told that everything is fine. It is a rehabilitation that will take a long time but it will be fine. I have my family to stand behind me."

Earlier, Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the security guard at the hospital, along with the head of the Crossing Points Authority in the Defense Ministry, Erez Sidon. Gantz’s office said that the Defense Minister heard from A. about the incident, about the medical treatment he is receiving and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke with the hospital medical staff and thanked them for their dedicated treatment.