Australia will not send officials or politicians to China for the Winter Olympics in a rebuke of Beijing over its human rights record, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

According to the report, a final decision on whether to launch a full diplomatic boycott will be made within days.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is weighing up whether to follow US President Joe Biden’s administration in announcing a full diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, a move which China on Monday labelled “a pretentious act” and warned of “countermeasures”.

Several senior government sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Australia would send some kind of signal to China over its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

It has already been decided no Australian-based officials or politicians will attend the Beijing Olympics in February next year, and Canberra has refused to sign the Olympic Truce to also send a message to Beijing. The government is still considering whether Australia’s ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, and other embassy staff will attend events and whether to publicly call it a diplomatic boycott, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Canada, Britain and several other European countries are also considering a diplomatic boycott, the report noted.

New Zealand has also announced it will not be sending diplomatic ministerial reps to the Beijing Winter Olympics, though it cited concerns over COVID-19 as the reason.