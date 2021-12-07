Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday conducted an aerial tour via helicopter of the centers of friction in Judea and Samaria, together with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghasan Alyan.

Afterwards, the Minister of Defense conducted a situation assessment in the Central Command together with the Alyan, the Deputy Chief of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the head of Central Command Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs and the Commander of the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police, Superintendent Uzi Levy.

During the assessment, the Minister of Defense emphasized the need to continue the activities that were initiated to eradicate terrorism in Judea and Samaria, as well as the need to sharpen vigilance in light of the recent terrorist attacks.

The Minister of Defense was also updated on the progress in the campaign to eradicate nationalistically motivated crime, and the formulation of the joint activities that he instructed in a discussion held two weeks ago.