In the daily situational assessment on the coronavirus convened tonight (Monday) by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, the policy of testing and isolation for returnees from abroad was discussed, which will be adopted when the current restrictions expire.

A decision has not yet been made on when the current restrictions will end. A situational assessment will take place later this week and decisions will be made in accordance with the morbidity data in Israel and around the world.

The following are the main policies that are being formulated for the period after the end of the current restrictions:

Unvaccinated people returning from yellow or orange countries will be required to quarantine for seven days and to receive two negative PCR tests (on the first and seventh day).

Vaccinated people returning from yellow countries will be required to undergo a PCR test on the first day and 24-hour home isolation (as has been the case so far). Upon returning from orange countries they will be required to receive two PCR tests, on the first and third days. The obligation to quarantine will last until the first negative test result is received or for 24 hours, whichever occurs first.

Unvaccinated people returning from red countries will be required to quarantine in a quarantine hotel at their own expense until their first negative PCR test result is obtained. If a negative test result is obtained they will be able to complete their seven-day isolation period at home.

Vaccinated people returning from red countries from red states will be required to receive negative PCR tests on the first and seventh day and undergo a seven-day home isolation.